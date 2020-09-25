A large area of high pressure will remain off the east coast creating unseasonably warm air across the area this weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 7:03 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.