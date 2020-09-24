Warm days and fair, tranquil nights are expected through Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Light southeast wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

