Warm days and fair, tranquil nights are expected through Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 7:05 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.