High pressure will slowly drift away toward the end of the week, and its departure brings the chance of rain late in the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.
Sunset: 7:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 55 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.