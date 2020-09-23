High pressure will slowly drift away toward the end of the week, and its departure brings the chance of rain late in the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. 

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:04 a.m.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 55 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

