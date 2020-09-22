A large area of high pressure will maintain dry weather across Pennsylvania.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 63 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 7:08 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.