A large area of high pressure will maintain dry weather across Pennsylvania.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 63 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Moon: First quarter.

