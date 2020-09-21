Another crisp, cool September morning is expected throughout the region today, followed by a slightly warmer, brighter end to the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog and widespread frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 63 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.