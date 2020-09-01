A dying cold front pushes into the area tonight, followed by a more significant cold front.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. High near 81 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.