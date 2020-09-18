A large area of high pressure will build this weekend and through the first half of next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy frost overnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Patchy frost in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

