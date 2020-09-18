A large area of high pressure will build this weekend and through the first half of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy frost overnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Patchy frost in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.