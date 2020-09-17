A large area of high pressure will bring cooler air into the region for the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66 degrees. Northeast wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Patchy frost in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36 degrees. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tomorrow: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Patchy frost in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Sunday night: Patchy frost in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

