A weak and dry cold front will cross the state today, followed by more high pressure for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 7:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.