High pressure will bring pleasant weather for the next few days.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 7:20 p.m.

Moon: New moon.

