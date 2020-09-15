High pressure will bring pleasant weather for the next few days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.
Sunset: 7:20 p.m.
Moon: New moon.