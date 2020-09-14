Canadian high pressure will build into the region the first half of the week, followed by a cold front late Thursday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

