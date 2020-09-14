Canadian high pressure will build into the region the first half of the week, followed by a cold front late Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.