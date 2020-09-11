High pressure will supply the area with fair weather today, before a slight front tomorrow brings brief showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 75 degrees. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 62 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

