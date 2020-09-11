High pressure will supply the area with fair weather today, before a slight front tomorrow brings brief showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 75 degrees. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 62 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.