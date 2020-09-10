Today looks to be a pleasant day before showers hit late tomorrow and continue throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. East wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.