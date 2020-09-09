A few showers are possible today before skies clear for the beginning of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.