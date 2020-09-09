A few showers are possible today before skies clear for the beginning of the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

