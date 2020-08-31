Moderately warm, wet weather is expected for the work week before the weather grows dry for the holiday weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of drizzle or light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of light rain, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, with possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Sunset: 7:45 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.