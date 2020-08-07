After a relatively pleasant Saturday, next week will feature a return to oppressively hot weather and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 8:21 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.