After a relatively pleasant Saturday, next week will feature a return to oppressively hot weather and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags