Another sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will begin this weekend and last well into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.