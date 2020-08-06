Another sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will begin this weekend and last well into next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags