Today is expected to be pleasant, but showers or storms are possible tomorrow afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.