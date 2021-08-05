A seasonably warm and mainly dry pattern will persist through late week with a gradual uptick in temperatures.

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 8:24 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

