A seasonably warm and mainly dry pattern will persist through late week with a gradual uptick in temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.