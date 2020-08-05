A mid summertime pattern continues through the end of the work week, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 72 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.