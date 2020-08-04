Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 8:25 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

