Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.