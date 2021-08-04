A seasonably warm and mainly dry pattern will persist through late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 9 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.