Widespread rainfall associated with tropical storm Isais is expected across eastern Pennsylvania this week, and today will bring some rainfall to our area, before drying out for the remainder of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely all day, with thunderstorms possible early in the morning and later in the afternoon. High near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Sunset: 8:26 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.