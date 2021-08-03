Weather will gradually grow warmer and more humid as the week goes on.

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m, 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.

Sunset: 8:26 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

