A relatively mild and dry weather pattern is expected to last through Clearfield County Fair week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.
Sunset: 8:27 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.