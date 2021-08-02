A relatively mild and dry weather pattern is expected to last through Clearfield County Fair week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 8:27 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

