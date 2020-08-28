Showers and thunderstorms are on tap again today, with cooler and drier weather expected tomorrow and Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.