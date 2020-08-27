Stormy conditions will continue today and tomorrow, with strong to locally severe storms and heavy rainfall possible as the remnants of Laura track south of Pennsylvania, followed by a cooler and less humid pattern for early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.