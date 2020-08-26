Very active weather patterns will bring the potential for rounds of scattered strong to locally severe thunderstorms into the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West wind 8 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

