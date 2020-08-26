Very active weather patterns will bring the potential for rounds of scattered strong to locally severe thunderstorms into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West wind 8 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.