Rounds of showers and storms are likely most of the week, with the remnants of Hurricane Laura set to arrive over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the early morning and later afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible later in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 58 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.