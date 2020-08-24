Hot, humid weather, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms, is expected to dominate the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 7:57 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 47 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.