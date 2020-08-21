Hot, humid weather, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, will begin today and is expected to last well into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorm early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 85 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.