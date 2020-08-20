A gradual increase in the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is expected over the weekend, but widespread rainfall is unlikely.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light southwest wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

