A gradual increase in the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is expected over the weekend, but widespread rainfall is unlikely.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 8 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.