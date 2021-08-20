Showers are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.