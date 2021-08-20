Showers are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

