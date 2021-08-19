Evening showers are possible throughout the weekend, but the weather will be otherwise pleasant.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos