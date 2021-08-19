Evening showers are possible throughout the weekend, but the weather will be otherwise pleasant.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.