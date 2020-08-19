High pressure will maintain fair, dry weather through late week with above average temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.