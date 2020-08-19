High pressure will maintain fair, dry weather through late week with above average temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Light south wind.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

