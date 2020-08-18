Mostly sunny and calm weather will continue through the end of the week before a slight chance of rain returns Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

