Mostly sunny and calm weather will continue through the end of the week before a slight chance of rain returns Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.
Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.