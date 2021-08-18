Rain will likely continue today, with showers probable through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy drizzle before noon, then a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.
Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.