Rain will likely continue today, with showers probable through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy drizzle before noon, then a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

