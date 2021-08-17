The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will arrive tonight or early tomorrow, joining with an already-wet weather pattern to create steady showers and possibly some scattered storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers in the morning, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74 degrees. East wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 66 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m, 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.