A pleasant, mildly hot, dry week is expected.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog late in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Moon: New moon.

