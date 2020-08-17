A pleasant, mildly hot, dry week is expected.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog late in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: New moon.