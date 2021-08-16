Showers are expected to increase throughout the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: Showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.