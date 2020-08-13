A weak front brings daily chances of thunderstorms for the weekend and a gradual cooling, with Sunday expected to be the rainiest, coolest day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.
Sunset: 8:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.