A cold front will bring refreshingly cooler temperatures this weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.
Sunset: 8:13 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.