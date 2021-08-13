A cold front will bring refreshingly cooler temperatures this weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

