Sweltering to dangerously hot conditions remain today, but are expected to come to an end tomorrow.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 85 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.