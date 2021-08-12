Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LEBANON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LAPORTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, POTTSVILLE, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.