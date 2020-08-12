A static, weak cold front in northern Maryland will lead to a daily chance of thunderstorms in our area for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.