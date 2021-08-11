Very warm to dangerously hot conditions will last through Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 6 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 71 degrees; noon, 88 degrees, and 5 p.m., 92 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.