Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Light northeast wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.