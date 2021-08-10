A steamy and sweltering late-summer heat wave will impact much of the area through Friday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the early morning and late afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Sunset: 8:17 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos