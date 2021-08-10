A steamy and sweltering late-summer heat wave will impact much of the area through Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the early morning and late afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 70 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 8:17 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.