Heat and humidity will ramp back up across central PA through midweek before cooling off by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms..
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 87 degrees, and 5 p.m., 91 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 8:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 52 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.