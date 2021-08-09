Increasing heat and humidity is the main story of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.
Sunset: 8:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.