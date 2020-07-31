An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers starting mid-morning. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm starting mid-afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

