An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers starting mid-morning. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm starting mid-afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.